GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jan. core sector growth hits 15-month low but output at 10-month high

February 29, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Finished products at IISCO steel plant, Burnpur in West Bengal.

Finished products at IISCO steel plant, Burnpur in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Output growth in India’s eight core sectors dropped to a 15-month low of 3.6% this January, driven by a contraction in fertiliser and refinery production along with base effects from 2023 when the core sectors had grown 9.7% in the same month.

However, in absolute terms, overall output levels were at a ten-month high, with production rising sequentially for the second straight month and 2.2% above the December 2023 levels. Fertilisers production shrank 0.6% in January, the first decline recorded since February 2022.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry, which released the data on Thursday, also upgraded the growth rate for December 2023 to 4.9% from the 14-month low of 3.8% estimated earlier. The Index of Core Industries (ICI) constitutes a little over 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

While refinery products, with a 28% weightage in the ICI, dropped 4.3% in January, marking their first contraction in nine months, electricity generation with a 20% weightage, recovered from a mere 1.2% uptick in December to rise 5.2% in January.

Coal output growth slowed slightly to 10.2%, but still clocked the seventh straight month of double-digit growth. Crude oil production broke a two-month streak of contractions to register a minor 0.7% growth in January.

“With a relatively healthier trend displayed by various other high frequency indicators, we project the IIP to report a growth of 2%-4% in January,” reckoned ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar, noting that only crude oil, cement and electricity output showed an improved year-on-year performance in January compared to December 2023.

While the overall core sectors’ performance was a mixed bag in view of the low 3.6% uptick, the good part is that cement and steel, which are reflective of capital expenditure, witnessed a fairly good growth of 7% and 5.6% respectively despite high base effects, said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.