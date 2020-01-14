Business

IT major Mindtree’s Q3 revenue rises 10%

KARNATAKA : BENGALURU : 19/03/2019 : An outside view of Mindtree campus on Mysur road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo : G R N Somashekar.

KARNATAKA : BENGALURU : 19/03/2019 : An outside view of Mindtree campus on Mysur road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo : G R N Somashekar.   | Photo Credit: G R N SOMASHEKAR

more-in

Firm’s profit rises 3% to ₹197 crore

Larsen & Toubro-owned technology firm Mindtree has reported a third quarter revenue of ₹1,965.3 crore, a 10% YoY (year-on-year) and 2.7% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) increase.

In the quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹197 crore, a 3% YoY growth. In the previous quarter, the company had posted a profit of ₹135 crore while in the year-ago period, it was ₹191.2 crore.

Mindtree posted a total revenue of ₹1,965.3 crore, over ₹1,914.3 crore, an increase of 2.7%.

Dollar revenue down

However, it reported a 7.2% decline in its dollar revenue to $251.5 million against $271 million a quarter ago.

“We continue to execute our growth strategy, proactively incubate deals by mining strategic clients and nurture a learning-led culture. The recently concluded Annual Customer Experience Survey results depict industry-leading scores, indicating our exceptional work in delivering quality services to our clients,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and managing director, Mindtree.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
IT Enabled Services
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:04:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/it-major-mindtrees-q3-revenue-rises-10/article30569763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY