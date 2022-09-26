Isuzu Motors set to deliver 25,000 vehicles during FY23

India is very important to Isuzu, says Nakano



Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd.,, will produce and deliver 25,000 vehicles during the current fiscal, said a top official.

“As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, our ‘Made-in-India’ products are now being exported to neighbouring and Gulf countries,” said Wataru Nakano, MD as part of the company’s 10 th anniversary celebrations.

India is very important to Isuzu and will serve as one of the important manufacturing hubs for Isuzu globally. Isuzu is well set to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year, he added.

During the current year, Isuzu achieved several internal production milestones such as roll out of the 50,000th vehicle, 5,000th locally-made engine and the 5,00,000th pressed part, from the Sri City plant, the company said in a statement.