IRFC fixes price band for ₹4,633-cr. IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. has announced an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹4,633 crore.

The issue will open on January 18, 2021 and close on January 20.

The price band has been fixed at ₹25-26 per equity share.

The offer comprises 178.2 crore shares of face value of ₹10 each and includes fresh issue of up to 118.8 crore shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 59.4 crore equity shares by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways.