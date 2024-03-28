GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IRDAI asks insurers to keep branches open on March 30, 31

March 28, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised insurers to keep their branches open on March 30 and 31.

“In order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders, the insurers have been advised to keep their branches open as per normal working hours on March 30 and 31, 2024,” the regulator said in a communication to the companies.

The insurers may take note of the advisory and give publicity to the special arrangement being made, by way of keeping the branches open on the weekend, it said.

Following the advisory, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it has decided that the offices under jurisdiction of Zones and Divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on March 30 and 31. This is to avoid any hardship to the policyholders and as per the advisory issued by IRDAI, it said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.