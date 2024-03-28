IRDAI asks insurers to keep branches open on March 30, 31

March 28, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised insurers to keep their branches open on March 30 and 31.

“In order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders, the insurers have been advised to keep their branches open as per normal working hours on March 30 and 31, 2024,” the regulator said in a communication to the companies.

The insurers may take note of the advisory and give publicity to the special arrangement being made, by way of keeping the branches open on the weekend, it said.

Following the advisory, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it has decided that the offices under jurisdiction of Zones and Divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on March 30 and 31. This is to avoid any hardship to the policyholders and as per the advisory issued by IRDAI, it said.