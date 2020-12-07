Business

IRCTC in Fortune India 500 list

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has secured a place in Fortune India 500 list of Indian companies for 2020.

IRCTC was placed at 447 in terms of revenue. For 2020, RIL topped the list followed by Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Tata Motors, according to a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 7:46:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/irctc-in-fortune-india-500-list/article33271741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY