IOB rolls out digital retail loans

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday said it will offer retail loans on its digital platform. Customers can avail home, personal and clean loans through the bank’s website, internet banking and mobile banking application while non-customers can apply only through the bank’s website, it said in a statement.

Customers would also have the option to switch over their home loans from other banks to IOB. Personal loans to high networth individuals are also being offered at a discounted interest rate. The digital loan initiative is a step towards providing enhanced banking experience to the customers, it said