Business

IOB rolls out digital retail loans

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday said it will offer retail loans on its digital platform. Customers can avail home, personal and clean loans through the bank’s website, internet banking and mobile banking application while non-customers can apply only through the bank’s website, it said in a statement.

Customers would also have the option to switch over their home loans from other banks to IOB. Personal loans to high networth individuals are also being offered at a discounted interest rate. The digital loan initiative is a step towards providing enhanced banking experience to the customers, it said

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 11:51:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/iob-rolls-out-digital-retail-loans/article34443967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY