Investment platform Groww raises $30 million

Investment platform Groww has raised $30 million (₹220 crore) in Series C round of funding led by YC Continuity. The round also saw participation from existing investors Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital and Propel Ventures.

The company will deploy this capital to strengthen its technology infrastructure, expand product suite and hire people in engineering, product and growth divisions. A part of the funding will be utilised to further fuel its pan-India financial education initiative.

Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO, Groww, said “We are happy to partner with investors who believe in our long-term vision. YC played a key role in our early years and now this investment will help us accelerate towards our goals.”

