Invesco MF unveils two target maturity index funds

March 16, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Invesco Mutual Fund, an asset management company, has announced the introduction of two Target Maturity Debt Index Funds – Invesco India Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index Fund (An open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund tracking Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index, a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk) and Invesco India Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index Fund (An open-ended Target Maturity Index Fund tracking Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index, a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk). 

The funds will invest 95%-100% of its net assets in Government securities. The objective of these open-ended, passively managed target maturity debt index funds is to mirror the underlying benchmark index and mature on a pre-determined date.

 Invesco India Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index Fund will mature on July 30, 2027 and Invesco India Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index Fund will have maturity on September 30, 2032.

Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said, “ These funds have been carefully designed to capitalise on the prevailing high interest rates in the market and are particularly suited to investors with a specific financial goal that aligns with the fund’s maturity timeline and superior asset quality.”

