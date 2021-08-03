Business

Infra.Market raises $125 million from Tiger Global

Infra.Market, an on-demand construction materials marketplace, said it has raised $125 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global.

The latest funding round values the company at $2.5 billion, it said.

Souvik Sengupta, founder, Infra.Market said “We continue to build on our vision of creating India’s largest multi-product construction materials brand and transform the construction materials supply chain, not only in India, but also globally.”

“We are also embarking on new business verticals within the construction ecosystem beyond materials to enable us to provide end to end solutions to our customers across the lifecycle of a construction project,” he said.

He said the new verticals will help the firm achieve its vision of creating a technology backed end to end construction solutions company. The firm focuses on high-volume construction products under its own brands.


