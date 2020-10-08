Business

Infosys to buy Blue Acorn iCi for $125 mn

Infosys has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi — which offers digital customer experience, commerce and analytics — for $125 million (or ₹915 crore), according to a BSE filing.

With services that include strategy, analytics, design and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi works with global brands across media, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology. “The acquisition reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem,” said Infosys president Ravi Kumar S. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

