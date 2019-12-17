Infosys allots shares to employees

Tech major Infosys informed the stock exchanges that it has allotted 91,322 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to eligible employees on December 13, 2019 pursuant to the exercise of restricted stock units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company has increased to ₹21,29,27,40,000 divided into 425,85,48,000 equity shares of ₹5 each, the company said in a statement.

The company had announced a stock incentive option to its 6,949 eligible mid-level employees in the form of restricted stock units (RSU) in October.

“This is to inform that 2,298,020 stock incentives in the form of RSUs were granted to 6,949 mid-level eligible employees of the company/subsidiary companies under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan,’’ it then said.

The number of employees who would benefit from the latest stock incentive compensation plan is not yet known.