Business

IndusInd Bank profit rises on higher income

more-in

Gross NPAs, provisions surge

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 32% rise in net profit to ₹1,300 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year on the back of higher interest and non-interest income. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 33% to ₹1,309 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 34% to ₹3,074 crore on the back of a 20% growth in loans. The lender reported a slower growth in the consumer book mainly on account of slowdown in the automobile sector. Non-interest income grew 22% to ₹1,790 crore. “During Q3 FY20, the bank witnessed a healthy growth in its top-line as well as operating profit. The bank also reached a milestone as the balance sheet footage crossed ₹3 lakh crore and the advances crossed the ₹2 lakh-crore mark,” said Romesh Sobti, MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose to 2.18% of gross advances at the end of December from 1.13% a year ago. Provisions for bad loans jumped 72% to ₹1,043 crore during the quarter.

While slippages during the quarter increased to ₹1,945 crore from ₹1,102 crore in the previous quarter, recoveries remained healthy at ₹1,737 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
banking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 10:33:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indusind-bank-profit-rises-on-higher-income/article30569538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY