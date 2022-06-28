Indus Life forays into D2C wellness, beauty space

Indus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., an exporter of pharmaceuticals and consumer products, has announced its foray into the Direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness and beauty space with the introduction of wellness brand ‘The Co Being’ for the Indian market.

The city-based company announced the introduction of the new brand recently. ‘The Co Being’ would have three sub brands - Sigoori (general wellness), Minaya (intimate wellness) and Krinka (beauty) , each catering to well-tailored needs of audiences in the respective segments, it said in a statement.