Business

Indus Life forays into D2C wellness, beauty space

Indus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., an exporter of pharmaceuticals and consumer products, has announced its foray into the Direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness and beauty space with the introduction of wellness brand ‘The Co Being’ for the Indian market.

The city-based company announced the introduction of the new brand recently. ‘The Co Being’ would have three sub brands - Sigoori (general wellness), Minaya (intimate wellness) and Krinka (beauty) , each catering to well-tailored needs of audiences in the respective segments, it said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2022 8:42:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indus-life-forays-into-d2c-wellness-beauty-space/article65576356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY