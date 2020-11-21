Indo Count to expand domestic market share

Firm saw demand rising since pandemic outbreak

Indo Count Industries Ltd., which is predominantly into exports of bedsheets and beddings for different segments, is looking to expand in the domestic market, where it sees vast potential for growth.

The company introduced its premium brand Boutique Living in the local market in the second half of 2016 and plans to roll out most of its established brands in a phased manner in India to achieve a sizeable market share, a top company executive said. Recently, the company introduced its second brand called Layers. More brands in different price segments are expected to be rolled out in the future.

International brands

Some of the company’s portfolio of international brands include Heirlooms of India, The Pure Collection, Purity Home, Revival, Haven, Atlas and Linen Closet.

“The plan is to introduce all our brands which are successful in the international market. We want to be an option in the retail market here,” said Rajiv Merchant, president-retail, Indo Count Industries Ltd.

He said demand for the company’s products had gone up since the outbreak of pandemic.

“The market may be impacted by 30% by the pandemic, but the demand for our products has gone up due to health and hygiene reasons,” Mr. Merchant said.

“There are less number of customers, but their buying has gone up because they are at home,” he said, declining to share any numbers.

Mr. Merchant said the company’s objective is to increase price points and retail presence.

Currently, the U.S. is the company’s biggest market but India has been given high priority because its great potential, said Mr. Merchant.