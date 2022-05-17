Business

Key indices surge over 2.5%, LIC debuts below issue price

A security guard walks past logos of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and BSE inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2022.

Key benchmark stock indices on Tuesday surged more than 2.5% after a making a rebound supported by favourable cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,344.63, or 2.54%, to close at 54,318.47 points on buying momentum in heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Reliance and ITC,

The top gainers included Tata Steel (7.62%), Reliance (4.26%), ITC (4.15%), Wipro (3.97%), ICICI Bank (3.97%) and Maruti (3.85%).

NSE Nifty-50 index surged 417 points, or 2.63%, to 16,259.30 points. All the sectors ended with gains.

“The benchmark opened higher led by supportive Asian markets as China eased lockdown restrictions,” Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking Ltd. said. “As the day progressed, healthy buying across sectors and short-covering supported the market to maintain its momentum.”

"It’s a much-needed breather for the bulls after five weeks of slide and we may further rebound ahead," he said.

However, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) got listed at a discount from its issue price of ₹949 apiece. The stock opened lower and got listed at ₹867, a discount of 8.62% on the BSE. Intraday, it touched the day's high of ₹920 and low of ₹860 before closing at ₹875.45, down 7.75%.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Tuesday hit its life-time intraday low of 77.79 before closing 11 paise higher against the U.S. currency on a stellar rally in the domestic stock markets and a pullback in the dollar.

(With PTI inputs)


