India's October fuel demand rises 3.4% year-on-year

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4% year-on-year in October to 18.37 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Monday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% at 2.99 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 3.3% to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 24% to 0.96 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.5% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.9% in October.


