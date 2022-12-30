HamberMenu
India’s international financial assets drop by $56.5 bn in Q2

Reserve assets remained the dominant component (62.9% share) of India’s international financial assets, says the RBI

December 30, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra

The net claims of non-residents on India increased by $34.3 billion during Q2 of FY23 and stood at $389.6 billion in September, data released by Released Bank of India (RBI) on India’s International Investment Position (IIP) indicate.

As per the data, India’s international financial assets declined by $56.5 billion during July-September 2022 with valuation losses accounting for a major part. Reserve assets remained the dominant component (62.9% share) of India’s international financial assets, the RBI said.

The fall in India’s foreign liabilities during Q2 was attributed primarily to direct investment (net) outflows; portfolio and other investments also recorded marginal decline on a net basis, barring trade credit which increased by $5.1 billion.

Variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies also impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in U.S. dollar terms, the RBI said.

Debt and non-debt liabilities continued to have equal share in total external liabilities. The ratio of international assets to international liabilities moderated to 68.5% in September from 71.5% a quarter ago.

