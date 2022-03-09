India's February fuel demand rises 5.4% year-on-year
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.57 million tonnes
India's fuel demand rose 5.4% in February, compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.57 million tonnes.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.2% higher from a year earlier at 2.55 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas sales increased 6.1% to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 2.4% to 1.19 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.4% up, while fuel oil use edged up 9.9 percent in February.
