Business

India's external debt declined by $2.5 bn in Q1 FY23

India's external debt during the first quarter of 2022-23 declined by $2.5 billion to $617.1 billion over end-March 2022, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 19.4% at end-June 2022 from 19.9% at end-March 2022.

"At end-June 2022, India’s external debt was placed at $617.1 billion, recording a decrease of $2.5 billion over its level at end-March 2022," according to the RBI's data on India’s External Debt as of end-June 2022.

Valuation gains due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and major currencies, such as yen, SDR and euro were placed at $14.4 billion.

"Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $11.9 billion instead of a decrease of $2.5 billion at end-June 2022 over end-March 2022," the central bank said.

At the end-June 2022, long-term debt (with an original maturity of above one year) was placed at $487.3 billion, recording a decrease of $10.6 billion over its level at end-March 2022.

On the other hand, the share of short-term debt (with an original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt increased to 21% at end-June 2022 from 19.6% at end-March 2022.

U.S. dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 54.7% at end-June 2022, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.4%), SDR (6.3%), yen (5.1%), and the euro (2.8%).

The outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government increased at end-June 2022.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 8:13:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indias-external-debt-declined-by-25-bn-in-q1-fy23/article65951452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY