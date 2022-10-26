Indian Bank offers bouquet of digital products under Project Wave

The bank along with Universal Sompo General Insurance will provide online vehicle and health insurance through mobile banking app IndOASIS

Public sector lender Indian Bank has rolled out six new digital initiatives under ‘Project WAVE’ for enhancing customer experience through integrated services on its digital platform.

The new products were rolled out by the bank MD & CEO S.L. Jain in the presence ED Imran Amin Siddiqui and Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd., MD & CEO Sharad Mathur in Chennai on Wednesday.

Indian Bank along with Universal Sompo General Insurance will provide online vehicle and health insurance through its mobile banking app IndOASIS.

This digital collaboration would enable the bank’s customers to access and buy general insurance products digitally, anytime, anywhere, thus augmenting the insurance inclusion in India, it said in a statement.

Under the co-lending arrangement, Indian Bank has partnered with Rupeek Capital Pvt. Ltd, to offer jewel loans at customer doorsteps. The entire gold loan journey will be through digital platform and not require any physical visit to the bank branch by the customer.

This facility which is presently available in select pockets will be soon expanded to other locations as well.

The public sector lender has extended pre-approved personal loans to self-employed customers of the bank as well. Since April, it is being offered to salaried customers and pensioners.

Indian Bank has now extended e-overdraft facility against term deposits opened at branches by individual customers. Earlier it was offered for e-deposits only.