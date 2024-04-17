GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India Yamaha Motor unveils Aerox 155 with smartkey technology

April 17, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana says the introduction of the Version S signifies an important stride in their ongoing dedication to enhancing the rider experience.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday rolled out Aerox 155 version S equipped with smart key technology at an introductory price of ₹1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The latest version of the maxi-sports scooter comes with the advanced smart key technology aimed at enhancing convenience and security for riders manoeuvring through urban settings. It will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms in Silver and Racing Blue colours, the Japanese two wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The smart key incorporates an immobiliser function, ensuring the scooter’s protection when the key is out of range, providing riders with peace of mind against potential threats.

“The Yamaha Aerox 155 has long been celebrated for its performance and style, and the introduction of the Version S signifies an important stride in our ongoing dedication to enhancing the rider experience,” said Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana.

