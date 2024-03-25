India Yamaha Motor plans to capture 10% market share in CY27

March 25, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Japanese two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) has chalked out a mid-term plan (MTP) to more than double its overall market share in India to 10% by CY27, said a senior official.

“We will be announcing the MTP for 2025-27 soon. The MTP calls for increasing the market share from 3.8% to 10%, chalking out plan for setting up a new factory, and a road map for unveiling new products,” Yamaha Motor India Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Ravinder Singh told The Hindu.

“This we will try to achieve by rolling out motorbikes with higher capacities, targeting first time buyers, young buyers from urban and semi-urban areas, who wanted performance oriented and aspirational products, and by entering Tier-2 and 3 cities,” he said.

The company produces 125cc scooters (Fascino, Ray and Aerox) and premium segment motorbikes of 155cc and 300cc range. It commands a market share of 15% each. Last year, the industry grew by 8%, while IYM grew by 15%, he said.

IYM has plants in Chennai and Surajpur with a combined production capacity 1.50 million units for scooters and motorbikes. Last year, the company sold 8.6 lakh units, of which 2.1 lakh units were exported. This year, IYM aims to sell one million units that includes exports of 2.5 lakh units.

On exports, he said that scooters and motorbikes were being shipped to South American, African and South Asian countries. During the current year, IYM will be shipping scooters to Europe and Japan.

Asserting that they are planning to step up the offerings, he said, “We no longer produce 100cc scooters. Currently, we are producing scooters of 25cc and 155cc and motorbikes of 149cc, 155cc and 321cc. We are also planning to roll out higher range of motorbikes that are running in different countries,” he said.

“Last year, the company grew 15% in the premium bike segment and this year, we aim to grow 15% over and above it,” he said.

According to Mr. Singh, South accounted for 50% of overall sales, followed by East of another 25%. The sales in North were weak and the company was making concerted efforts to improve it.

On Saturday and Sunday, IYM organised track day event near Chennai for about 300 customers. Besides, it also promoted 321cc bikes (YZF-R3 & MT-03). Similar events will be held in Coimbatore and other products of the country.

To support future growth, IYM plans to add 255 new Blue Square showrooms to the existing 300 dealerships.