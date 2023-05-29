HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India will have a huge geriatric-care market: Kris Gopalakrishnan

‘Country yet to have a social security network’

May 29, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Kris Gopalakrishnan, former, CEO, Infosys

Kris Gopalakrishnan, former, CEO, Infosys | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

India will have over 300 million elderly people by the time the country celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CEO of Infosys and a venture capitalist who just floated Bridge Health, a proactive healthcare start-up.

According to Mr. Gopalakrishnan, the country was yet to have a social security network, especially when in another couple of decades it is expected to become an ageing economy like Japan and China.

“Healthcare has to move from tertiary or secondary to primary level. Healthcare accounts for 17% of the U.S. GDP and in India, it is an appalling 2% still,’‘ he stated.

Bridge Health’s primary mission was to facilitate a crucial transition in India’s healthcare segment from curative to proactive care, Mr. Gopalakrishan added.

Bridge Health has entered into a strategic alliance with Primus Senior Living, and the combine is expected to launch a managed eldercare service, One Care, that would comprise an elder care assessment involving evaluation of functional abilities, cognition and mental health and physical condition. Post the assessment, Bridge Health will prepare customised prevention and treatment plans for senior citizens.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.