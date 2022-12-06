  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

India to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank

The clarifications come ahead of a December 16 deadline to submit expressions of interest for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, one of the few lenders that the government is trying to offload its stake in

December 06, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI

The Indian government will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% in IDBI Bank Ltd., according to a government clarification on Tuesday.

The current guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India restrict foreign ownership in new private banks. The central bank's residency criteria for promoters applies only to newly set up banks and would not apply to an existing entity like IDBI Bank, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said in a response to interested bidders' queries.

"The residency criteria would not apply to a consortium consisting of funds investment vehicle incorporated outside India," it said.

The Indian government and the RBI would also consider relaxing the five-year lock-in period for shares if a non-banking financial company is merged into IDBI Bank, it said.

The clarifications come ahead of a December 16 deadline to submit expressions of interest for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, one of the few lenders that the government is trying to offload its stake in.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India together hold 94.71% in IDBI Bank and are looking to sell 60.72%.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.