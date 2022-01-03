Business

‘India, Israel in talks for free trade agreement’

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI08_12_2021_000157A)  

India is in dialogue with Israel for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both sides are currently in talks to mark the occasion with high-level visits and new agreements.

Mr. Goyal also informed that bilateral free trade agreements are being negotiated with the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. He said the agreement with the UAE was ‘close to finalisation’ while the FTA with Australia was at a ‘very advanced stage.’ The FTAs would cover a wide range of sectors such as agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2022 10:53:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/india-israel-in-talks-for-free-trade-agreement/article38102773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY