‘India, Israel in talks for free trade agreement’

UAE pact close to finalisation: Goyal

India is in dialogue with Israel for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday.

The announcement coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both sides are currently in talks to mark the occasion with high-level visits and new agreements.

Mr. Goyal also informed that bilateral free trade agreements are being negotiated with the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. He said the agreement with the UAE was ‘close to finalisation’ while the FTA with Australia was at a ‘very advanced stage.’ The FTAs would cover a wide range of sectors such as agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.