India Cements rolls out two new cement brands endorsed by M.S. Dhoni

N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, India Cements and Parthasarathy Ramanujam, Chief Marketing Officer at the introduction of Conkrete Super King and Halo Super King cement products in Chennai on March 16. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

It is for the first time that the brand introduction saw the integration of IPL brand CSK with cement brands

Leading cement manufacturer The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) has roped in Chennai Super Kings Captain M.S. Dhoni to endorse its two new brands — Conkrete Super King and Halo Super King.

It is for the first time that the brand introduction saw the integration of Indian Premier League (IPL) brand CSK with a cement brand and for the first time Mr. Dhoni, as vice-president, marketing, India Cements and CSK Captain, had endorsed it, company officials said.

Addressing the media, ICL vice-chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan said both (ICL and CSK) had intimate connections. ICL always believed in quality. And it was a better name to associate with CSK, which was the champion.

Conkrete Super King is a game-changing cement that resonates with the features that are highly inspired by Mr. Dhoni’s phenomenal strength, speed and on field demeanor, the officials said.

Halo Super King cement is exclusively designed for pre-cast hollow blocks. It enables quick setting, enhanced structural strength and stability, catering to all needs from autoclaved aerated concrete to hollow blocks.

Terming Conkrete Super King as a novel product, they said it offered a one stop solution to all concrete needs from foundation to roof.

“The new set of products are application related and made with different processes. The ingredients are different. Along with the new brands, other brands will co-exist in the market,” said D. Muruganandam, president (operations).

“The new brand of products will be available in the shelves from Thursday onwards and they will be ₹25 costlier than the existing ICL products,” said Parthasarathy Ramanujam, chief marking officer.