India 13 spots down in global home price index

India has moved 13 spots down to the 56th position in the latest global home price index in the quarter ended December 2020, from the 43rd rank a year earlier, indicating a decline of 3.6% in home price appreciation, property consultancy Knight Frank said.

In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q4 2019-Q4 2020, Turkey continued to lead the annual rankings with prices up by 30.3% year-on-year, followed by New Zealand at 18.6% YoY and Slovakia at 16.0% YoY. India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6% y-o-y in home prices, followed by Morocco with a drop of 3.3% y-o-y.

