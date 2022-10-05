Business

IMPAL buys balance 10% stake in CAPL Motor Parts

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. (IMPAL) has picked up the balance 10% stake in CAPL Motor Parts Pvt. Ltd. for ₹1.14 crore.

On Wednesday, the board of IMPAL approved the purchase of the remaining five lakh equity shares of CAPL from the existing shareholders. On completion of the share purchase, IMPAL’s shareholding in CAPL would increase to 100%, it said in a regulatory filing.

CAPL is into sale and distribution of automobile parts. Now, it becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of IMPAL. The transaction is expected to be completed by November 30.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 8:38:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/impal-buys-balance-10-stake-in-capl-motor-parts/article65972415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY