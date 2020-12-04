IKEA to open Navi Mumbai store on December 18

The Navi Mumbai store of IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), will open on December 18, 2020, the Swedish home furnishings retailer said in a statement.

The over 5 lakh sq. ft store will offer more than 7,000 home furnishing products along with ideas and for every home.

Located on the Thane-Belapur Road, and close to the Turbhe Station, customers will now be able to test, try and purchase some of iconic products such as BILLY Bookcase, MALM Bed, EKTORP Sofa, among others, the company said.

To provide a safe shopping experience during COVID times, the company will be taking a number of extra precautions from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.

To ensure good social distancing, the company will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store. The company is putting together a whole process that will be released soon to public.

Peter Betzel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said, “Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store.”

“IKEA will bring alive inspiring home furnishing solutions with its large, unique range and home furnishing knowledge, showcasing many room-sets and homes, and multiple solutions for a more beautiful, smart, sustainable and affordable life at home - all this reflecting how people live in Mumbai. With our long-term commitment to Maharashtra we will create over 6000 jobs by 2030 of which 50% will be women,” he said.

Per Hornell, Market and Expansion Manager, IKEA India said,“Lately we have all experienced that our homes have become even more important. IKEA is passionate about home furnishings and when visiting our new Store in Navi Mumbai, customers will find inspiring home furnishing solutions and everything they need for their home at low prices.”

“All to make small or big changes to their homes at an affordable price. We have taken additional measures to create a safe, and inspiring, shopping experience. Looking forward to meet the many people in Mumbai,” he said.

IKEA’s presence in Navi Mumbai is expected to boost employment opportunities for the local community. The store in Navi Mumbai store will be employing close to 1,200 co-workers out of which 50% are women.

40% of its staff are from the Navi Mumbai area and 70% of its support staff – mainly housekeeping and security – are from in and around Turbhe and Ghansoli.