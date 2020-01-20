IKEA launches online store in Pune

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA has launched its online store in Pune, its second market in India after Mumbai to have online presence first without a physical store.

This is in line with IKEA’s plans to reach many more Indian customers faster and provide affordable home furnishing solutions. Per Hornell, market and expansion manager, IKEA India, said, “Maharashtra is a very important market for IKEA, and we see a lot of potential in Pune. IKEA’s priority is to meet consumer expectations by being affordable, accessible and sustainable.”

“Our online shop has over 7,000 products of which more than 800 products are [priced] below ₹200. With our fulfilment centre in Pune (Chakan), we are well prepared to serve our customers with a shorter delivery time,” he said.

Customers can either assemble the product themselves or book IKEA’s assembly services.

Pune is IKEA’s first distribution centre (fulfilment centre) in India. It now plans to open two more such distribution centres in Delhi and Bengaluru in the next few years to ramp up its fulfilment capabilities across the country.

The Mumbai e-commerce store has witnessed close to 4 million visits since August 2019, the company said.