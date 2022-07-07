IKEA India appoints Murali Iyer as new CFO
Bengaluru
Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA announced the appointment of Murali Iyer as its new Chief Financial Officer, in India. He takes over from Preet Dhupar, who has moved into a global role within Ingka Group, that owns IKEA, as per a company statement.
Mr. Iyer would be part of IKEA India leadership team reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer). The new CFO has over two decades of experiences in financial leadership, having worked with the Volvo Group in India and Sweden in multiple roles.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.