IKEA India appoints Murali Iyer as new CFO

Bengaluru

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA announced the appointment of Murali Iyer as its new Chief Financial Officer, in India. He takes over from Preet Dhupar, who has moved into a global role within Ingka Group, that owns IKEA, as per a company statement.

Mr. Iyer would be part of IKEA India leadership team reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer). The new CFO has over two decades of experiences in financial leadership, having worked with the Volvo Group in India and Sweden in multiple roles.