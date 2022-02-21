IIFL HFC signs $68 million loan with ADB to fund green housing

IIFL HFL said it had signed a $68 million loan with ADB to improve financial access to affordable green housing for lower-income groups in India. The funding comprises a direct ADB loan of up to $58 million and a $10 million concessional loan by the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia (CFPS). From ADB’s loan, 80% will be earmarked for lending to women borrowers or co-borrowers and 20% will be allocated to financing mortgages for green-certified homes. The CFPS loan will support IIFL HFL’s green housing portfolio, specifically towards incentivising developers to adopt green certification standards in building affordable housing. Monu Ratra, MD & CEO, IIFL HFL said, “Funding from ADB will help us to improve the penetration of green affordable housing in deeper markets of India and fulfill the dreams of many Indian families to own their own homes. We are glad to be partnering with ADB in our growth journey.” To accelerate initiatives that improve access to green affordable housing for meeting the targets of Sustainable Development Goals 2030, it is important to actively pursue issues related to climate resilience, sustainability-orientated thinking and the achievement of gender-balance as fundamental approaches to development. Additionally, there is a need to address lack of awareness around green homes. “By leveraging IIFL HFL’s focus on financial inclusion and CPFS’ leadership on climate-resilient housing, ADB can help low-income communities to manage the impacts of climate change,” said Suzanne Gaboury, Director General, Private Sector Operations, ADB.