ICT unveils Tinkerers’ lab

May 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

To enable students to develop hands-on skills in a chemical lab environment, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) said it has set up its own ‘Tinkerers’ Lab’.

“This facility promotes hands-on learning towards innovation,” ICT said.

The lab has been established with funding from Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., a manufacturer of aliphatic amines in India.

It has been set up as a part of their CSR initiative, with the support of Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), California, USA.

A.B. Pandit, Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai said, “Creating Tinkerers’ Labs in academic spaces provides students to develop practical skills and knowledge that are essential for success in their chosen fields.”

