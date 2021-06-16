ICICI Bank unveils digital offering for corporates

ICICI Bank has unveiled ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’, a set of digital banking solutions for corporates and their entire ecosystem including promoters, group companies, employees, dealers, vendors and all other stakeholders.

These solutions will enable corporates to seamlessly meet all banking requirements of their ecosystem in an expeditious and frictionless manner, the bank said. Through this the bank will provide customised digital banking services to companies in over 15 leading industries such as financial services, IT/ITES, pharmaceuticals and steel and their entire ecosystem.

The four main pillars of this solution are digital banking solutions for companies; digital banking services for channel partners, dealers and vendors; digital banking services for employees and curated services for promoters, directors and signatories. To supplement these digital efforts, the bank has opened eight ecosystem branches — five in Mumbai and three in the National Capital Region (NCR). Four more will be set up in this financial year.

Vishakha Mulye, executive director, ICICI Bank said, “In an increasingly competitive and dynamic environment with rapid digital transformation impacting every industry, corporates look towards a banking partner, which can offer the breadth and depth of solutions for the entire ecosystem. ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’ offers banking solutions to corporates with backward and forward integration for their entire network.”