Business

ICICI Bank to raise ₹15,000 crore

ICICI Bank Ltd. plans to raise ₹15,000 crore in capital through issuance of securities to shore up its capital base. “The board has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to ₹15,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of issuance of securities,” the bank said in a filing with the stock exchanges. Deven Choksey, MD & CEO, K.R. Choksey Shares & Securities, said, “With this capital raising, the tier 1 capital of the bank will increase by 198 basis points to 16.69%. There will be an equity dilution of 6.3% and its net worth will rise 12.9%.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 11:11:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/icici-bank-to-raise-15000-crore/article32025228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY