ICICI Bank to donate ₹1,200 crore to TMC to enhance cancer-care facilities at three centres in India

ICICI Bank said it will contribute ₹1,200 crore to the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), that runs cancer treatment and research centres across the country.

The private sector lender said it will donate the money from its CSR funds to set up three new buildings spanning a combined area of 7.5 lakh square feet and equip them with the latest machines at TMC’s centres at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

With this contribution from the ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of the ICICI Bank, TMC will implement the initiative, which is likely to be completed by 2027.

These new centres of excellence in oncology treatment will provide therapies to almost 25,000 new patients a year, doubling the present capacity.

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank, said, “As part of our commitment towards promoting healthcare, this initiative will enhance comprehensive cancer-care services in different regions of our country by providing patients access to advanced and latest cancer therapies.”

“These new buildings will also service as regional referral centres and mitigate the need for patients to travel long distance to visit Tata Memorial Hospital at Parel in Mumbai,” he added.

Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, said, “The infrastructure which is being added at the three hospitals of Tata Memorial Centre at Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Mullanpur will provide timely and high quality treatment to people in the region at highly subsidised costs. It is critical that advanced cancer care is delivered closer to home.”