ICICI Bank rolls out digital solutions for exporters

January 04, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Mumbai

ICICI Bank has introduced digital solutions for exporters, a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform, the bank said in a statement.

“The suite of solutions digitise the entire export life-cycle-- from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives,” the statement added.

The set of solutions offer facilities such as instant disbursal of Export Packing Credit (Insta EPC) and Trade APIs.

Insta EPC provides export finance instantly, while Trade APIs enable smooth handling of export transactions directly from exporters’ ERP systems, thereby providing greater convenience, the bank said.

Sumit Sanghai, Head- Large Clients Group, ICICI Bank, said, “We intend to support the growth of exporters with an all-encompassing suite of digital solutions. The set of solutions enables large, medium and emerging companies to undertake their export transactions online, anywhere and anytime.”

“We believe that this initiative will bring in unmatched efficiency in the entire export lifecycle across industries and act as catalyst in their business growth he added.