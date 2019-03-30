I-T, GST offices to remain open today

Tax offices for both income tax and GST will remain open on Sunday as the departments races against time to meet the revenue collection targets.

As per past practice, all field offices of CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) will remain open on March 31 for assisting the taxpayers in all matters, CBIC said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) too has asked its field offices to facilitate filing of tax returns by the taxpayers by opening additional receipt counters, wherever required, on March 31.

The last date for filing belated/revised tax-returns for assessment year 2018-19 is March 31, 2019. The financial year 2018-19 also closes on (March) 31. In view of the closed holiday on March 31, Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on March 31 during normal office hours, the CBDT said.