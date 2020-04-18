Hyundai ties up with Air Liquide to make ventilators

Hyundai Motor India has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., manufacturer of ICU Ventilators, to augment the production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Through the partnership, both companies aim to achieve a target of 1,000 ventilators in the phase 1 of production, and to scale up subsequently.

“Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India,” S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said in a statement.

“We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India,” Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said.

Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality services across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said.