Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has received more than 11,000 bookings within a month of unveiling the Alcazar SUV. One-third of bookings are for the top-of-the-range signature variant, and diesel powertrains contributed to 63% of bookings, HMIL said. “So far we have sold more than 5,600 units of Hyundai Alcazar in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 seater sport utility vehicle to our line-up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service).
Hyundai receives 11,000 bookings for Alcazar
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 19, 2021 23:27 IST
