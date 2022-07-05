Business

Hyundai Motor’s Director Production quits

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that its Director (Production) S. Ganesh Mani has quit his post to pursue newer opportunities. HMI shared a mutually enriching relation with Mr. Mani over the last seven years and his valuable contributions have significantly added to HMI’s operational excellence at its Sriperumbudur plant, the company said in a statement.


