Hyundai Motor unveils Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant at ₹6,93,200

April 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the unveiling of the Corporate Variant of the Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹6,93,200 targeting young Indian customers, especially first-time buyers.

So far, HMIL has sold more than four lakh models of the Grand i10 Nios. The Corporate Variant offers best-in-class safety, including six airbags as standard and a host of convenience features, including a 17.14 cm touch-screen display audio, COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The new variant comes with a mix of gearbox options, including the sublime 5-speed Manual Transmission and the Smart Auto AMT, both mated with the 1.2l Kappa petrol. It is available in seven trims, with a standard warranty of three years which can be extended up to seven years.