GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hyundai Motor unveils Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant at ₹6,93,200

April 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
With the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ in Grand i10 NIOS, we aim to offer the best value proposition to the Indian youth, especially first-time buyers, says Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg.

With the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ in Grand i10 NIOS, we aim to offer the best value proposition to the Indian youth, especially first-time buyers, says Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the unveiling of the Corporate Variant of the Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹6,93,200 targeting young Indian customers, especially first-time buyers.

So far, HMIL has sold more than four lakh models of the Grand i10 Nios. The Corporate Variant offers best-in-class safety, including six airbags as standard and a host of convenience features, including a 17.14 cm touch-screen display audio, COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The new variant comes with a mix of gearbox options, including the sublime 5-speed Manual Transmission and the Smart Auto AMT, both mated with the 1.2l Kappa petrol. It is available in seven trims, with a standard warranty of three years which can be extended up to seven years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.