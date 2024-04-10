GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai Creta bookings cross 1 lakh in 3 months

April 10, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg says that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg says that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said it had garnered more than 1 lakh bookings for the latest version of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Creta in just three months of its introduction.

With cutting edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance, benchmark creating comfort and convenience features, the new Hyundai Creta has been admired by customers and remains unchallenged in the industry, the South Korean carmaker said in a statement.

“It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers,” said COO Tarun Garg.

He also said that the company continued its pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening its commitment towards Make in India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.