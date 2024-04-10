Hyundai Creta bookings cross 1 lakh in 3 months

April 10, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said it had garnered more than 1 lakh bookings for the latest version of its Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Creta in just three months of its introduction.

With cutting edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance, benchmark creating comfort and convenience features, the new Hyundai Creta has been admired by customers and remains unchallenged in the industry, the South Korean carmaker said in a statement.

“It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71% and 52% respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers,” said COO Tarun Garg.

He also said that the company continued its pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening its commitment towards Make in India.