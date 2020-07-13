HSBC to set up IFSC unit at GIFT City

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) has got in-principle approval from the GIFT SEZ Authority to set up an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, HSBC & GIFT City said in a joint statement.
Surendra Rosha, CEO, HSBC India, said, “Our proposed IBU at GIFT IFSC will complement our domestic business in India and flows with our global financial centres.
“This would help expand the options available to our customers to seamlessly conduct international business transactions, in particular, financing, trade and global markets. This reiterates HSBC’s commitment to India as a core top five global contributor, and our second largest employment base globally,” he said in a statement.
“Government of India has envisaged GIFT IFSC as a hub to bring offshore financial transactions onshore and the presence of HSBC Bank has further strengthened the IFSC ecosystem of India,” said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.
So far, 13 banks have set up their IBUs in GIFT IFSC. The cumulative business in banking vertical have crossed $28 billion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath