Housewives look at digital opportunity for financial freedom: study

The digital India opportunity has seen the emergence of 4 million women home makers as resellers, mostly in lifestyle products, clothing and eatables in 2019 as per an Endurance-Zinnov study.

The number of small and medium business (SMB) in the country had crossed 75 million by the end of calendar 2019. Of this, 67 million were categorised under traditional segments such as retail, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics, while 8 million were present in the ‘emerging category,’ that comprises of women resellers, content creators, driver and delivery partners. The emerging category is 100% digitally influenced (i.e. SMB having access to digital infrastructure (PC/Smartphone and Internet), unlike the traditional SMB segment, stated the report.

As per the study, with the growing reach of the internet and India’s appetite for entrepreneurship, Indian housewives are increasingly using social media like Facebook and WhatsApp to take advantage of the e-commerce rise and reach customers. This is further fuelled by the access to easy and convenient online payment options.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, VP - Marketing, Endurance APAC, said, “It is exciting to see that women home makers are leveraging the digital opportunity to be financially independent and empowering their dreamss.’’

