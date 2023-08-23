HamberMenu
Honeywell sets up Airfield Ground Lighting in Gurugram to help aircraft land, park in bad weather

August 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Honeywell unveiled an Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) to help aircraft land even in adverse weather conditions at its 41,000-sq. ft facility in Gurugram on Wednesday.   The facility is expected to play a crucial role in airport operations, subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies, the company said in a statement. It represented the entire set of ground-installed luminaires and related ancillaries that would help aircraft land and find their way to their stand even in adverse weather conditions, Honeywell added.

“The new Honeywell LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, along with our extensive range of other aviation solutions, will not only help airports address these challenges, but also help improve safety and efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India. The Honeywell AGL solutions being developed and engineered in India are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified and compliant with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, the company said.

The lights manufactured use a patented design of three-light window, offer operational flexibility, and high structural stability catering to the load stresses by aircraft. The unique six window design increases uptime by reducing dirt and rubber deposits. The system ensured approximately 50% less rubber deposits, decreased water and dust accumulation, and reduced potential landing induced electronic failures, the company claimed.

