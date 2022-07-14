HMSI ropes in Kyndryl to enhance security, data availability at plants in India

Currently, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers of HMSI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) entered into an exclusive collaboration with Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, to elevate its IT and security transformation journey across HMSI’s manufacturing plants in India.

Currently, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers of HMSI, as per a statement.

The company’s renewed alliance with Kyndryl would improve infrastructure manageability and uptime through increased automation as well as enhance the company’s cybersecurity and resiliency, it said.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Kyndryl's in-depth knowledge of HMSI’s business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India. Moving forward, the new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better.''

The new partnership will integrate an on-demand Disaster Recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) set-up for minimal outage and production loss during a crisis impacting HMSI’s primary data center, as per the statement.