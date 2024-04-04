GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

High crude oil prices a cause for concern

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision.

April 04, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas secretary Pankaj Jain

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas secretary Pankaj Jain

Rising crude oil prices are a cause for concern for the world's third-largest importer of the commodity, Oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on April 3.

As a consuming nation, any increase in prices will cause concern and anxiety, Mr. Jain said at an industry event, referring to the “geopolitical premium” in crude prices.

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision, the Secretary said, when asked if there is a case for increasing retail fuel prices.

