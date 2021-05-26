HGS to hire 250 people in Canada

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said it would hire 250 remote customer service representatives in Montreal and Quebec City to support the ongoing growth of its Canadian entity. In addition to these frontline workers, the business process management (BPM) firm was looking to fill management positions, including a new Human Resources Manager, who would be responsible for managing and coordinating employees for the continual growth of the company in Quebec, it said in a statement.
